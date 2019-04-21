Canfield, John R. LOUDONVILLE John R. Canfield, 76, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Our Lady of Mercy in Guilderland. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 25 at Cannon Funeral Home, LLC., 2020 Central Ave, Albany. Calling hours will be held from 4 p.m to 7 p.m Wednesday, April 24 at the funeral Home. A full obituary will appear in Tuesday's edition of the Times Union.
Cannon Funeral Home
2020 Central Ave.
Albany, NY 12205
(518) 869-1005
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 21, 2019