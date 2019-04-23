Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John R. Canfield. View Sign Service Information Cannon Funeral Home 2020 Central Ave. Albany , NY 12205 (518)-869-1005 Send Flowers Obituary

Canfield, John R. LOUDONVILLE John R. Canfield, "Oshie," 76, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Our Lady of Mercy in Guilderland. Born on January 17, 1943, he was the son of Francis and Beatrice (Bender) Canfield. John grew up in Albany and was a 1961 graduate of Vincentian Institute. He was a 1966 graduate of the New York State Police Academy, ultimately ranking as Sergeant. During his career, he proudly served as president of the Police Benevolent Association of the New York State Troopers. President from 1980-1993, he was the longest serving president in the 76 year history of the PBA. John's time at the PBA was followed by serving the N.Y.S. Department of Labor as Inspector General. While John loved to visit Broadway and to relax at Paradox Lake, he loved nothing more than sitting in his chair at home, listening to talk radio, surrounded by newspapers and his family. John was predeceased by his wife Caryl (2008); and his brother Robert (2017). A loving father and grandfather he is survived by his children, Jessica (Joshua) Herberger, Courtney (Michael) Pelella, and John M. Canfield; as well as his five grandchildren, Maxson, Elise, Finley, Katie, and Barrett; and dog Thorston. He leaves behind many loyal friends including family friend Nicole Robilotto. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 25, at Cannon Funeral Home, LLC., 2020 Central Ave., Albany. Pastor Paul Beck will officiate. Private burial will be in the Albany Rural Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24, in the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to the Brave Will Foundation at







