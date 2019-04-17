Fisher, John R. Sr. WYNANTSKILL John R. Fisher Sr., 76, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 15, 2019, at The Community Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital surrounded by his family. Born in Albany, he was son of the late George Fisher and Mary Hennessy Fisher; and beloved partner of the late Janet Gardner Schroeder, who passed in 2016. He was raised in Averill Park and had resided in Wynantskill for the past 37 years. John was a retired heavy machine operator for the North Greenbush Highway Department. He enjoyed camping with Janet and "CC." He also cherished his four-legged companion, Socks. John was a member of the Watervliet Lodge of Elks and the Army National Guard. Survivors include his children, John (Terri) Fisher, Rensselaer, Michael (Sally) Fisher, Wynantskill, Erin (David) Mangene, Poestenkill, Nicole (David) Wagner, Wynantskill, Tina (Tim) Mosher, Averill Park, Kenneth (late Jennifer) Schroeder, Wynantskill, Todd (Antonietta) Schroeder, Troy, Corey (Jacquelyn Chiera) Schroeder, Troy and Christine Kern, Poestenkill; 31 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; his siblings, George (Alexis) Fisher, Waterford, Angelo Liuzzi, Rensselaer, Angela Rose (Tom) Pleat, Fla., William (Mary Ellen) Fisher, Troy and Mary (Clay) Reiniger, Averill Park; a brother-in-law, Bob Sweet, Valatie and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Barbara Sweet; and a daughter-in-law, Jennifer Schroeder. Relatives and friends may call at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc., 276 Pawling Ave., Troy on Thursday, April 18, from 4-7 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Friday at 9 a.m. in the funeral home with Deacon Charles Wojton, officiating.Interment will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Watervliet. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of John R. Fisher Sr. to The Community Hospice (Gift Processing Center), 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. To sign the guestbook, light a candle or for service directions, visit brycefh.com. Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary