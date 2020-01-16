Forman, John R. GANSEVOORT John Richard Forman, "Dick," 77 of Gansevoort, passed away on January 13, 2020, surrounded by his family. Born in Cohoes, Dick graduated from Lansingburgh High School and later spent two years in the Navy. He worked driving trucks for various companies before retiring to transport and board horses. Dick was predeceased by his wife, Nancy Wellington Forman. Dick is survived by his brother Charles Robert Forman; sister-in-law Julia Duchowney; five children: Leanne Forman (TJ Singh), Theresa Newton (Lee), Cory Heyman (Elliott), Stephen Forman (Ranita), and Richard Forman (Katrina); ten grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Dick enjoyed woodworking, fishing and traveling or visiting with family and friends. Dick lived life fully: quick to help others, enjoying laughter, pranks, travel, food and time with family and friends. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Community Hospice of Saratoga County.
Published in Albany Times Union from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020