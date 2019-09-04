Holland, John R. Jr. NASSAU John R. Holland Jr., 75 of Nassau, passed away peacefully at home on August 31, 2019. Born in Uniontown, Pa., he was the son of the late John R. and Louise Holland. John was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force, an avid NASCAR and local dirt track racing enthusiast and a small engine expert known to spend hours in his garage working on rototillers and lawn mowers. He was a former foreman for the Town of Nassau Highway Department, life member of the Nassau Sportsmen's Club, member of the AMVETS at the Chandler Young Veterans Association in Nassau and a member of the Small Engine Club. John also enjoyed spending time with his friends at "the shop" at Walt Wiese's every morning. John is survived by his loving children, Trish Holland (Albert Adamo), Amy Holland and John R. Holland III. He is also survived by his grandchildren, John R. Holland IV, Aubrey Adamo and Kenley Adamo. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Thomas P. Mooney Funeral Home, 11 Elm St., Nassau on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. The wake will be concluded with a service by the Chandler Young Veterans Association. Following the wake everyone is invited to the Nassau Sportsmen's Club to share stories about John's life. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory may be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142. Online condolences may be offered at Mooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019