Rickes, John R. AUSTIN, Texas John Rickes passed away suddenly on November 18, 2020, in Austin, Texas. Born in Albany in May 1986, John attended Colonie Community Day Care and was a graduate of St. Pius X School, Shaker High School, SUNY Cortland and St.John's University School of Law. He played football at Shaker and SUNY Cortland, where he was a member of the 2007 ECAC Northeast Bowl Championship team. He always enjoyed a round of golf with Eric DeMichele, whom he'd known since they were three years old, and Mike Caplan. Sometimes he would go hiking by himself in search of solitude. John could be an enigma; outwardly buoyant and engaging, on the inside he also grappled with darkness. Rest now in peace John; you will always be a part of us. He is survived by his parents, Gregory and Deborah Rickes of Latham; sister AnneMarie Schindler, brother-in-law Athan Schindler and niece Harlow Schindler of Bastrop Texas; also his uncle, Michael Rickes of Jacksonville, Fla.; his cousin, Stacy Hernandez (Rick) of Liverpool, N.Y.; and his beloved Shiba Inu, Max, who will become a member of the Schindler family, joining his "cousin" Linus. He was predeceased by his cousin, Shannon Rickes; and his uncle, Robert Barrey. Due to COVID-19, services will be private. We long for the day when we will be able to gather to celebrate John's life. In lieu of flowers, our family would be most grateful for donations in John's memory to: Safe in Austin, a sanctuary bringing together animals and people with special needs at safeinaustin.org
; Colonie Community DayCare Center, 701 Sand Creek Rd, Colonie, NY, 12205; or National Alliance on Mental Illness at donate.nami.org
. We hope you will share your memories of John with us in the guestbook at marrsjonesnewby.com/listings
.