Riley, John R. WELLESLEY, Mass. John R. Riley, 83 of Wellesley, and originally from Watervliet, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on May 28, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Anna-Mary (Howe) Riley originally from Latham; dear father of John (Maureen) Riley of Natick, Mass., James (Joanne) Riley of Norton Mass., Reverend Edward Riley of Brighton, Mass., George Riley of Framingham, Mass., Kathleen (James) Burke of Hopkinton, Mass., Jane (Timothy) Rose of Natick, Mary (Thomas) Nolan of Framingham, and Margaret (George) Gaughan of Hopkinton. Grandfather of 31 grandchildren. Brother of Kathleen (Jim) Pallotolo of Colonie, and Ann Marie Riley of Watervliet. Brother-in-law of Anna Riley of Troy and Jane (Edward) Connor of Albany. Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Son of the late James and Blanche (Peterson) Riley. Brother of the late James Riley, George (Zelda) Riley, Thomas (Dottie) Riley and Vincent Riley. Grandfather of the late Veronica Rose. The funeral Mass will be on Monday, June 3, at 11:30 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Church, 9 Glen Road, Wellesley. Visiting hours on Sunday, June 2, from 3-7 p.m. also in St. John Church. Burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Needham, Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John's Seminary, 127 Lake St., Brighton, MA, 02135. Arrangements by Henry J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home, Wellesley. For online guestbook please visit burkefamilyfuneralhomes.com