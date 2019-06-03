Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
BURKE & SONS FUNERAL HOME
628 NO BROADWAY
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866-1612
(518) 584-5373
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. John the Evangelist Church
9 Glen Road
Wellesley, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:30 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
9 Glen Road
Wellesley, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Riley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John R. Riley


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John R. Riley Obituary
Riley, John R. WELLESLEY, Mass. John R. Riley, 83 of Wellesley, and originally from Watervliet, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on May 28, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Anna-Mary (Howe) Riley originally from Latham; dear father of John (Maureen) Riley of Natick, Mass., James (Joanne) Riley of Norton Mass., Reverend Edward Riley of Brighton, Mass., George Riley of Framingham, Mass., Kathleen (James) Burke of Hopkinton, Mass., Jane (Timothy) Rose of Natick, Mary (Thomas) Nolan of Framingham, and Margaret (George) Gaughan of Hopkinton. Grandfather of 31 grandchildren. Brother of Kathleen (Jim) Pallotolo of Colonie, and Ann Marie Riley of Watervliet. Brother-in-law of Anna Riley of Troy and Jane (Edward) Connor of Albany. Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Son of the late James and Blanche (Peterson) Riley. Brother of the late James Riley, George (Zelda) Riley, Thomas (Dottie) Riley and Vincent Riley. Grandfather of the late Veronica Rose. The funeral Mass will be on Monday, June 3, at 11:30 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Church, 9 Glen Road, Wellesley. Visiting hours on Sunday, June 2, from 3-7 p.m. also in St. John Church. Burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Needham, Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John's Seminary, 127 Lake St., Brighton, MA, 02135. Arrangements by Henry J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home, Wellesley. For online guestbook please visit burkefamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in Albany Times Union on June 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of BURKE & SONS FUNERAL HOME
Download Now