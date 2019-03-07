Sweeney, John R. GREENVILLE John R. "Jack" Sweeney, 84, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019, at the V.A. Medical Center in Albany. He was born on March 23, 1934, in Adams, Mass. to the late John and Tillie Sweeney. After graduating high school, he joined the Navy in 1951, and was honorably discharged in 1955. He then attended college in Albany, before moving first to Pittsfield, Mass. and then to Greenville. On September 11, 1958, he married his beloved wife, Joan M. Jura Sweeney. John worked as a coordinator for General Electric. He was an avid billiards player, and enjoyed camping, canoeing, cutting down trees, and auto body work. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 291 in Greenville. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his daughter, Sharon Sweeney; and his sister, Shirley Simmon. John is survived by his loving wife, Joan; his children, Richard Sweeney, Sandra (Daniel) Mead, Susan Ambesi, and Kelly Sweeney (Wayne Smith); his grandchildren, Michelle (Robert) Weinberg and Ryan (Christa) Sweeney; his great-grandchild, Ayla Sweeney; his sister, Joyce Giadotti; and many nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held on Monday, March 11, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the A.J. Cunningham Funeral Home, 4898 State Route 81, with an American Legion service at 6:30 p.m. He will then be privately cremated. A memorial Mass and interment in the Saratoga National Cemetery will take place in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA, 18901. Condolences may be posted at ajcunningamfh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 7, 2019