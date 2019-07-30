|
Yakel, John R. ALBANY John R. Yakel, 86 of Albany, beloved husband of Grace Yakel, died Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Albany Medical Center, in Albany. He was a communicant of St. Matthews Episcopal Church in Latham. Born in Troy, N.Y. on May 15, 1933, he was the son of the late George Sr. and the late Emma (Schamalfus) Yakel. John graduated from Heatly High School in Green Island, Class of 1950. He attended Ithaca College of Music, and the Manhattan School of Music in New York City. He earned a Bachelor's Degree in Political Science from Indiana University in 1961, and then a Master's Degree in Public Administration in 1967 from the same University. John celebrated 49 years of marriage with his wife Grace, whom he married in 1970. He proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955, where he played in the Army Band. John spent many years working in the public administration field, both in Chicago and Missouri, before settling in this area and working as a personnel administrator for the New York State Office of Mental Retardation and Disabilities, in Albany, N.Y., retiring in 1995. John enjoyed playing music his entire life. He played with the Colonie Town Band, and the Albany Senior Orchestra. John was an avid golfer being a member at the Van Schiack Island Country Club for many years. John is survived by two nephews, Raymond (Lynn) Chasin, Steven (Hilary) Chasin; and a niece Valerie (Jerry) Megiel. Also several grand nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, he was predeceased by his siblings, George Yakel Jr., Jeannette Yakel, and Mae Yakel Chasin. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, August 1, at 11 a.m. at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, 129 Old Loudon Road, Latham. Relatives and friends are invited to call Thursday from 10:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the church prior to the Mass. Interment to follow immediately at Memory's Garden Cemetery in Colonie. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in John's honor to Colonie Senior Service Centers Transportation Services Unit. For directions, information, to light a memory candle or order flowers for the family please visit www.dufresneandcavanaugh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on July 30, 2019