Reilly, John ALTAMONT John Reilly, 77, passed away on January 20, 2020, after a valiant battle with cancer. John was the fifth child, and only son, in a family of seven children born to John and Grace Reilly of Colonie. He married the love of his life, Sheila Chartres, on August 21, 1970. Sadly, Sheila left this world on March 11, 2014. They were the very proud parents of three children, Bridget (Christopher) Czaban, Richard (Tanya) Reilly, and Colleen (Anthony Ruscitto) Reilly. John graduated from Vincentian Institute in 1960 and later earned an associate degree from SUNY Cobleskill. He retired as a supervisor from the N.Y.S. Department of Transportation. Prior to that, he owned a landscaping company where he demonstrated considerable skill in designing and producing landscapes for homes and businesses. John also had an amazing talent for fixing things. He was able to repair just about anything mechanical, and took great pride in his "homemade" inventions. He often amazed and amused his family with his creative solutions! John loved his many black lab dogs, especially his most recent Dolly. In addition to the many wonderful vacations that the Reilly family enjoyed at Friends Lake swimming and fishing, the greatest joys in John's life came with his six grandchildren: Troy, Nicole, William, Jennifer, Saoirse and Vivienne. He enjoyed being part of their lives and sharing their accomplishments. He often provided transportation to their school activities and special school events. He always looked forward to Facetime phone conversations. During his illness, he kept their pictures visible to him at all times. Just mentioning his grandchildren or his beloved dog, Dolly, brought a smile to his face. In addition to his immediate family, John is survived by sisters, Regina Reilly, Rosemary (Peter) Myers, Carol van der Laan (Bruce Baright), Mary(Al) DeMarco and Kate (Fred) Thomsen, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Peg (Gary) Tyndell. A memorial service for the family will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society at mohawkhumane.org/donate. To leave a special message of condolence for the family, please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 24, 2020