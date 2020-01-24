Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Reilly. View Sign Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 (518)-456-4442 Send Flowers Obituary

Reilly, John ALTAMONT John Reilly, 77, passed away on January 20, 2020, after a valiant battle with cancer. John was the fifth child, and only son, in a family of seven children born to John and Grace Reilly of Colonie. He married the love of his life, Sheila Chartres, on August 21, 1970. Sadly, Sheila left this world on March 11, 2014. They were the very proud parents of three children, Bridget (Christopher) Czaban, Richard (Tanya) Reilly, and Colleen (Anthony Ruscitto) Reilly. John graduated from Vincentian Institute in 1960 and later earned an associate degree from SUNY Cobleskill. He retired as a supervisor from the N.Y.S. Department of Transportation. Prior to that, he owned a landscaping company where he demonstrated considerable skill in designing and producing landscapes for homes and businesses. John also had an amazing talent for fixing things. He was able to repair just about anything mechanical, and took great pride in his "homemade" inventions. He often amazed and amused his family with his creative solutions! John loved his many black lab dogs, especially his most recent Dolly. In addition to the many wonderful vacations that the Reilly family enjoyed at Friends Lake swimming and fishing, the greatest joys in John's life came with his six grandchildren: Troy, Nicole, William, Jennifer, Saoirse and Vivienne. He enjoyed being part of their lives and sharing their accomplishments. He often provided transportation to their school activities and special school events. He always looked forward to Facetime phone conversations. During his illness, he kept their pictures visible to him at all times. Just mentioning his grandchildren or his beloved dog, Dolly, brought a smile to his face. In addition to his immediate family, John is survived by sisters, Regina Reilly, Rosemary (Peter) Myers, Carol van der Laan (Bruce Baright), Mary(Al) DeMarco and Kate (Fred) Thomsen, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Peg (Gary) Tyndell. A memorial service for the family will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society at







Reilly, John ALTAMONT John Reilly, 77, passed away on January 20, 2020, after a valiant battle with cancer. John was the fifth child, and only son, in a family of seven children born to John and Grace Reilly of Colonie. He married the love of his life, Sheila Chartres, on August 21, 1970. Sadly, Sheila left this world on March 11, 2014. They were the very proud parents of three children, Bridget (Christopher) Czaban, Richard (Tanya) Reilly, and Colleen (Anthony Ruscitto) Reilly. John graduated from Vincentian Institute in 1960 and later earned an associate degree from SUNY Cobleskill. He retired as a supervisor from the N.Y.S. Department of Transportation. Prior to that, he owned a landscaping company where he demonstrated considerable skill in designing and producing landscapes for homes and businesses. John also had an amazing talent for fixing things. He was able to repair just about anything mechanical, and took great pride in his "homemade" inventions. He often amazed and amused his family with his creative solutions! John loved his many black lab dogs, especially his most recent Dolly. In addition to the many wonderful vacations that the Reilly family enjoyed at Friends Lake swimming and fishing, the greatest joys in John's life came with his six grandchildren: Troy, Nicole, William, Jennifer, Saoirse and Vivienne. He enjoyed being part of their lives and sharing their accomplishments. He often provided transportation to their school activities and special school events. He always looked forward to Facetime phone conversations. During his illness, he kept their pictures visible to him at all times. Just mentioning his grandchildren or his beloved dog, Dolly, brought a smile to his face. In addition to his immediate family, John is survived by sisters, Regina Reilly, Rosemary (Peter) Myers, Carol van der Laan (Bruce Baright), Mary(Al) DeMarco and Kate (Fred) Thomsen, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Peg (Gary) Tyndell. A memorial service for the family will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society at mohawkhumane.org/donate . To leave a special message of condolence for the family, please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 24, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close