Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Lawrence, John Ridgway PITTSFORD, N.Y. John Ridgway Lawrence, at age 70, died March 8, 2019, in Pittsford, N.Y. of natural causes. John was born in Saranac Lake and raised in Delmar, but he always considered home to be the town of Caroline. After many years of frequent visits to Brooktondale to see extended family, he became a full-time resident in 1980. John loved to study his family roots, and the Westfall Reunion was always a highlight of his summer. One of his greatest pleasures was driving his red jeep in and around White Church Valley. John earned a BS from Siena College and a Master of Education from SUNY Cortland. He taught over 20 years at George Junior Republic in Dryden. He worked hard to instill in his students not only mathematical skills, but also the values of kindness, honesty and peaceful living. Predeceased by his parents, Mason and Jane Lawrence; sister Joan Mary Littleton; brothers-in-law, Jack Littleton and Bud Kearns. Survived by his loving sister, Janet Lawrence Kearns; nieces Mary Frances (Scott) Raffo, Elizabeth (Jeff) Steinheider, Joan (John) Hafner; cousins Susan (Chris), Mark, Matthew Gibbons; step-daughter Mellisa (Robert) Schulte. He leaves behind great-nieces, great-nephews, step-grandchildren and other beloved family members and friends. A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 13, 1:30 p.m. at Caroline Valley Community Church, 546 Valley Road, Brooktondale. Calling hours will follow 3 4 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to Caroline Valley Community Church, 546 Valley Road, PO Box 95, Brooktondale, NY 14817 or Brooktondale Fire Department, 786 Valley Road, Brooktondale, NY 14817. Condolences may be made to John's family at



Lawrence, John Ridgway PITTSFORD, N.Y. John Ridgway Lawrence, at age 70, died March 8, 2019, in Pittsford, N.Y. of natural causes. John was born in Saranac Lake and raised in Delmar, but he always considered home to be the town of Caroline. After many years of frequent visits to Brooktondale to see extended family, he became a full-time resident in 1980. John loved to study his family roots, and the Westfall Reunion was always a highlight of his summer. One of his greatest pleasures was driving his red jeep in and around White Church Valley. John earned a BS from Siena College and a Master of Education from SUNY Cortland. He taught over 20 years at George Junior Republic in Dryden. He worked hard to instill in his students not only mathematical skills, but also the values of kindness, honesty and peaceful living. Predeceased by his parents, Mason and Jane Lawrence; sister Joan Mary Littleton; brothers-in-law, Jack Littleton and Bud Kearns. Survived by his loving sister, Janet Lawrence Kearns; nieces Mary Frances (Scott) Raffo, Elizabeth (Jeff) Steinheider, Joan (John) Hafner; cousins Susan (Chris), Mark, Matthew Gibbons; step-daughter Mellisa (Robert) Schulte. He leaves behind great-nieces, great-nephews, step-grandchildren and other beloved family members and friends. A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 13, 1:30 p.m. at Caroline Valley Community Church, 546 Valley Road, Brooktondale. Calling hours will follow 3 4 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to Caroline Valley Community Church, 546 Valley Road, PO Box 95, Brooktondale, NY 14817 or Brooktondale Fire Department, 786 Valley Road, Brooktondale, NY 14817. Condolences may be made to John's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close