John Rocheleau

Service Information
Tom M. Wages Funeral Home - Snellville Chapel
3705 Highway 78 West
Snellville, GA
30039
(770)-979-3200
Visitation
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Tom M. Wages Funeral Home - Snellville Chapel
3705 Highway 78 West
Snellville, GA 30039
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Tom M. Wages Funeral Home - Snellville Chapel
3705 Highway 78 West
Snellville, GA 30039
View Map
Obituary
Rocheleau, John SAN MATEO, Calif. John Rocheleau, age 58 of San Mateo, passed away suddenly on May 10, 2019. He is survived by parents, Raymond E. Rocheleau Jr. and Judith Rocheleau; children, Alexander Rocheleau, Lauren Rocheleau, and Kate Rocheleau; grandchildren, Mason and Addyson Rocheleau; sisters, Carol Levesque (Dan), Judy Windover (Sam O'Donoghue), Terri Taylor (Gregg), Kimberley Colangelo (Gary), and Sandi Pastore (Steven); and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be on Wednesday, May 15, from 12 until 2 p.m. at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel with a memorial service to follow at 2 p.m. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, LLC, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA, 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 14, 2019
