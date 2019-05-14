Rocheleau, John SAN MATEO, Calif. John Rocheleau, age 58 of San Mateo, passed away suddenly on May 10, 2019. He is survived by parents, Raymond E. Rocheleau Jr. and Judith Rocheleau; children, Alexander Rocheleau, Lauren Rocheleau, and Kate Rocheleau; grandchildren, Mason and Addyson Rocheleau; sisters, Carol Levesque (Dan), Judy Windover (Sam O'Donoghue), Terri Taylor (Gregg), Kimberley Colangelo (Gary), and Sandi Pastore (Steven); and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be on Wednesday, May 15, from 12 until 2 p.m. at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel with a memorial service to follow at 2 p.m. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, LLC, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA, 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 14, 2019