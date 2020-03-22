Brown, John S. ALBANY John S. Brown, age 75, passed away peacefully on March 19, 2020, at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital. He was born in Montreal, Canada, the son of the late Louis A. Brown and Frances M. Quirk. He was predeceased by his brother, William Brown. John had been a resident of Albany since 1951. He was honorably discharged from the Navy after serving during the Vietnam War. He retired as the director of finance from the Albany Housing Authority. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Sandra; his son, Brian (Charlene); and two grandsons: John and Ethan. Graveside services will be private in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 22, 2020