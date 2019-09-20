Schillaci, John ALBANY John Schillaci, 94, died on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, in St. Peter's Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Albany on November 13, 1924, he was the son of the late Guiseppi Schillaci and Rosina Renalli Schillaci.Mr. Schillaci was a World War II veteran having served in Central Europe, Normandy and Northern France. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service after working for many years as a mail handler. John was a longtime parishioner of Holy Family Church (formerly St. Patrick's Church) having served as an usher for many years. John was a past commander of Ambrose J. Scully American Legion Post 1019 and an active member of North Albany American Legion Post 1610 in Albany. John was grand marshal of the 52nd City of Albany Memorial Day Parade in 2007. John was predeceased by his beloved wife, Amelia Schillaci. He was the father of Margaret (Bruce) Levitch of Gilbert, Ariz., Joseph Schillaci of Albany and Maria (Richard) Brown of Michigan. He was the cherished grandfather of Erik Levitch of San Diego, Bryan Levitch of Gilbert, Ariz., Melissa Brown of Michigan, Alexandra, Kaitie, Dianna Schillaci of Colonie, and Bella Schillaci of Schenectady. John is also survived by his beloved sister, Rose "Sissie" (Walter) Frisbee of Ponte Vedra, Fla.; a great-grandchild, and several nieces and nephews. John was also predeceased by his siblings, Anthony A. Schillaci, Frank Schillaci, and Anna Lanzarotta. The family expresses sincere appreciation to the clergy and nursing staff at St. Peter's Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Calling hours will be on Sunday, September 22 from 3 to 6 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd, Colonie. Funeral services will be on Monday, September 23, at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will be in Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions would be appreciated to the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York, 965 Albany Shaker Rd., Latham, NY, 12210 or the Veterans Miracle Center, 10 Interstate Ave., Albany, NY, 12205. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewcomerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 20, 2019