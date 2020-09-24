Hazard, John Steven "Steve Hazard" REXFORD Steve Hazard, a Prince of Prints, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, in Albany. He encouraged people to draw and to explore art. Steve himself created many etchings, some in classic styles such as still life, and others making philosophic commentary on modern life. Between months in his studio, Steve traveled to galleries in many United States cities where he placed his work. Morpho Gallery in Chicago has this description: "Steven Hazard's allegorical etchings combine myth with the industrial age and often represent the sensory overload brought on from the multi-media of the modern world and the social chaos of ancient history." "Hazard [had] the ability to draw and subsequently etch anything and everything well and in great detail. His painstaking technique leaves no detail overlooked and his imagination is magical. His works are in many collections nationally including the Smithsonian." Born on December 22, 1951, in Austin, Texas, John Steven Hazard was the son of the late John L. Hazard and the late Jean Hazard. From age three, he believed that he was to be an artist. He grew up in the country, in a farm-like setting, outside the East Lansing area. There, he experienced and established an appreciation for nature, physical exercise and music. Steve's interest in music led him to attend many concerts in the Detroit area as Motown music emerged. Through the rest of his life he attended jazz concerts as the opportunity arose. He steadily collected vinyl albums, especially of jazz artists. Steve's interest in art began with pencil drawings of trees and cars and evolved over time through his attendance at Michigan State University, where he earned his bachelor's degree in art history. Within his art studies, Steve was fascinated by the curvature of marine univalve shells and began a large collection of them. He carefully studied scientific descriptions of the shells and of vertebrate animals. Some of his etchings include them with accuracy and stunning visual effect. The Print Club of Albany elected him an exhibiting member. His sister Sue predeceased him in 1996. Steve Hazard is survived by his sister, K. Ellen Hazard in New Orleans; and his long- time friend Edith Allen in the Albany area. Surviving relatives also include aunts, Mary Ruelle, her two children and three grandchildren, and Dorothy McAllister, her two children, two grandchildren and one great-grandchild. His cousin Frank Hazard Jr., his wife Susan and their two children also survive Steve Hazard. Due to the novel and very contagious coronavirus, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Steve Hazard may be made to an artist or an art organization, such as a museum, gallery, art league or association of your choice. Please inform us of any donation in honor of Steve Hazard by sending an email to edithallen39@gmail.com. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com
