McEwing, John Steven NEWPORT NEWS, Va. John Steven McEwing, 57 of Newport News, Va., passed away on August 20, 2020, of natural causes at his home. He was the beloved son of Mary Kathleen McEwing and John Bruce McEwing of Baltimore; dear brother of Bruce J. McEwing and his wife Amy of Clifton Park, and Catherine M. McEwing and her husband Oliver of London, England. Among many other skills, Steven was an accomplished musician and prolific composer, who was happiest on the throne of his vintage Slingerland double-bass drum kit, or at the keys of a piano, frequently in the service of others. In recent years, Steven helped develop and direct the Music Ministry and choir at Youth Challenge of Hampton Roads, and frequently entertained at Christian worship services and rallies. Always quick to a joke, and quick to laugh, Steven was also a "brother" to his friends and mentors at Youth Challenge and felt privileged for the opportunity to help others through their ministry. A funeral Mass for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at 1 p.m., in the Chapel at Delaney Valley Memorial Gardens, 200 East Padonia Road, Lutherville-Timonium, MD, 21093. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Steven's name may be made to Youth Challenge of Hampton Roads, 332 34th Street, Newport News, VA, 23607.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store