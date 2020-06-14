Gordinier, John Stewart FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. John Stewart Gordinier, 73, beloved husband of 48 years to Joan E. Stewart Gordinier of Fort Lauderdale, peacefully passed away in the loving comfort and care of his home surrounded by his wife and daughter, Jennifer on June 5, 2020. Born in Troy, he was the son of the late Herman Camp Gordinier and the late Katharine Stewart Cook Gordinier. John attended Troy PS #18, The Albany Academy and SUNY Plattsburgh. John grew up on Hoosick Street in Troy, before moving to Plattsburgh where he met Joan. He returned to Troy where his family lived on Lisa Lane in Brunswick until moving to Florida. John was the manager of several Subway franchises in Fort Lauderdale and had previously worked for Dunkin Donuts Inc. John was a devoted baseball and hockey fan enjoying watching his adopted Florida Marlins win their first World Series Championship in 1997 and again in 2003. His love of rock n' roll was modeled in his support for causes of justice and peace. An avid reader of history mirrored his own interests in politics and democratic principles. Husband of Joan E. Stewart Gordinier; father of Jennifer K. Gordinier; brother of Herman "H. Camp" (Comfort) Gordinier, Michael B. Gordinier and the late Alison C. Gordinier, also survived by several nieces and nephews. Private funeral arrangements have been entrusted by the family to Morris-Stebbins-Miner and Sanvidge Funeral Home, 312 Hoosick St., Troy. When restrictions have been eased on gatherings, a memorial service will be announced with the date and time to be held in St. John's Episcopal Church, 146 First St., Troy. The burial will follow in the Gordinier family plot in the Oakwood Cemetery in Troy. A special fund has been designated to provide financial assistance to Albany Academy student-athletes and families in need. If you would like to make a gift, please make your contribution in Joh's name to: The Albany Academies, 135 Academy Road, Albany, NY, 12208, by contacting the Institutional Advancement Office at (518) 429-2414, or by visiting online at http://www.albanyacademies.org Please express your online condolences by visiting MorrisStebbinsMinerSanvidgefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 14, 2020.