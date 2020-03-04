Guest Book View Sign Service Information Gleason Funeral Home 730 Union St Schenectady , NY 12305 (518)-374-1134 Send Flowers Obituary

Black, John Stillman NISKAYUNA John Stillman Black of Niskayuna, beloved husband of 61 years to Jeanne Black, passed away suddenly on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at the age of 91. John was born in Plattsburgh and was the son of the late James and Gertrude Black, twin brother of the late James Black Jr. and brother of the late Patricia Forbes. John grew up in Glens Falls and was a graduate of Saint Mary's Academy. He received a Bachelor of Arts from Russell Sage College in Troy. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, from 1952-1954. His service is memorialized at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial in Schenectady. He received an honorable discharge in 1954. John was a resident adjuster for Traveler's Insurance Company in Sullivan and Ulster Counties, New York, and was employed with the New York State Department of Labor as a labor investigator. As a teenager, John saved a young man from drowning in Friend's Lake while working as a waiter. He was featured in the Saturday Evening Post during World War II in an ad for U.S. Steel. He was a volunteer at the Schenectady City Mission Soup Kitchen, the Liberty Fire Department, and was a member of the American Legion and the Knights of Columbus. John loved, and was a devoted father to, his surviving five sons, John (Carolyn) of Round Lake, Timothy (Terri) of Niskayuna, Christopher (Sember) of Clifton Park, Michael (Tamara) of Rexford, and Kevin (Jennifer) of Arlington, Va.; and lovingly known as Pop-Pop to his 10 grandchildren, Colin, Megan, Maddie, Kate, Kyle, Joseph, Justin, Julia, Brady, and Tegan. John was a man of strong and quiet faith. He was an avid sports fan and loved the Mets, Giants, and Knicks, but was the biggest fan of the teams of all of his sons and grandchildren. John had an exceptionally kind, engaging and personable demeanor and will be missed greatly by all who knew and loved him. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated on Friday, March 6, at 9 a.m. in St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church, 1803 Union St., Niskayuna. Calling hours will be on Thursday from 4 until 8 p.m. at the Gleason Funeral Home. Burial, with military, honors will be in the Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. Memorial contributions may be made to the s Project.











