Service Information
Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc.
490 Delaware Avenue
Albany , NY 12209
(518)-463-1594
Celebration of Life
1:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc.
490 Delaware Avenue
Albany , NY 12209
Memorial service
3:30 PM
Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc.
490 Delaware Avenue
Albany , NY 12209
Obituary

Daly, John T. Jr. GLENMONT John T. Daly Jr., 61, passed away peacefully on February 17, 2020, at Albany Medical Center Hospital in Albany. Born in Cheltenham, Pa., he was the son of John and Evelyn (Morison) Daly. After living in several areas as a child, he grew up in Rockland County and graduated from Clarkstown North High School in 1977. For several years, he and Gloria lived in Middletown, they then moved to the Albany area in December 1994. John was a computer operator for Key Bank in Albany. He loved singing Karaoke, trips to Las Vegas as well as cruises. He also enjoyed riding his motorcycle and was a fan of the Chicago Cubs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. John is survived by his wife Gloria; his siblings: Linda Farr of Brewster, N.Y., Nancy Stehr and her husband Gerald of Myerstown, Pa. and Evelyn Visperas and her husband Mario of Bethlehem, Pa.; as well as numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and many good friends including Roger, Jay, Steve and George. He was predeceased by his parents; his sisters, Debra Weier and Karen Minniefield; and his brother-in-law Bill Farr. The family would like to thank the staff at Albany Medical Center, especially the Renal Transplant Unit for the wonderful care given to John over the many years. Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate John's life on Saturday, February 29, from 1-3:30 p.m. at the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, 490 Delaware Ave., Albany. His memorial service will be celebrated at 3:30 p.m. at the conclusion of the visitation in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Online condolences may be offered to the family at







