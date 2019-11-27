|
DeGraff, John T. Jr. SLINGERLANDS John T. DeGraff Jr. died peacefully on November 23, 2019, at his home at Beverwyck. He was born on March 10, 1928, in Albany to John T. DeGraff Sr. and Audrey Brown DeGraff. He was predeceased by his sister, Barbara; and brother, David. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Harriett; and their three children, Barbara (Philip Guilfoyle) of Sydney, Australia, Deborah of Montpelier, Vt., and John III (Kimberly) of Boulder, Colo.; as well as four grandchildren, Adam, Sam, JT, and Charlotte; and one great-grandchild, Ari. He is also survived by his brother, Richard. John was a graduate of The Albany Academy, '44, Dartmouth College, '50, and Cornell Law School, '56. He served as a U.S. Naval officer from 1950 to 1953. He was a senior partner in the law firm bearing his name, and his career as a trial litigator was highlighted by successful suits in the areas of personal injury, product liability, and business. John was a member of the Albany County Bar Association, New York State Bar Association, American Bar Association, Association of Trial Lawyers of America, American Board of Trial Advocates and a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers. He was a past member of the Park Playhouse Board, Salvation Army Board, Albany Academy for Girls Fathers' Association, Albany Country Club, and the Mill Reef Club, Antigua, W.I. He was a member of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, The Fort Orange Club, and Schuyler Meadows Club. John was an avid tennis and paddle-tennis player, who loved the theatre, travel, and time with his family. Central to his travel was a pursuit of the answer to one question; is the Lady of Justice blindfolded? Having visited courthouses around the world, he found no consensus. Always the joker, he teased family and friends alike, bringing warmth and laughter to gatherings both large and small. His loyalty and sincerity established many life-long friendships, and he cherished them all. John's family expresses deep gratitude to the staff of EVG Beverwyck, Cottage 31, for the loving and compassionate care they provided. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 30, at 11 a.m. in St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 10 N. Main Ave., Albany. Interment will be private in the Albany Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the , 4 Pine West Plaza, #405, Albany, NY 12205 or The Albany Academies, 135 Academy Rd., Albany, NY, 12208. Arrangements entrusted to Tebbutt Funeral Home. To express condolences, please visit sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 27, 2019
