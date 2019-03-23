Lazarou, John T. SPRAKERS John T. Lazarou, age 74 of Sprakers, passed Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Fulton Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare, Gloversville. He was born on August 22, 1944, in Amsterdam, the son of the late Aristotelis and Eli Tiperi Lazarou. He was employed as a manager by Ponderosa and later became a manger for Stewart's Shops until his retirement. John was a simple man. Remembered for his warm smile and kind heart. His summers were spent traveling to horse shows with his family. His greatest pride was being a horse show Dad. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Elizabeth A. Lazarou; daughter, Elizabeth "B.J." Lazarou; minihorse Squiggy; sister, Margaret Danes and several nieces and nephews. A celebration of John's life will be held at their home in Sprakers at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to KellersCause.com Arrangements have been entrusted to the Walrath & Stewart Funeral Home, Gloversville.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 23, 2019