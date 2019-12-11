|
|
McMeel, John T. Jr. POESTENKILL John T. McMeel Jr., 80, died on Monday, December 9, 2019, at Riverside Rehab & Nursing Center in Castleton-on-Hudson, six days before his 81st birthday, after a long illness. Born in Troy, he was the son of the late John McMeel Sr. and Mary Ursula O'Brien McMeel. He had resided on Lawrence Road in Poestenkill most of his life. Jack was a greeter and stock person at Bubie's Store in Poestenkill for several years. He was an honorary member of the Sullivan-Jones VFW Post in Poestenkill and Poestenkill Fire Company and active in all their activities. He was involved with starting the girls softball league in Poestenkill. Jack loved to play bingo at the South Schodack Fire Company. Survivors include two sisters, Joyce (James) McCormick of Averill Park and Janice (Michael) Diduch of Poestenkill; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Gerald J. McMeel. Relatives and friends may call at the DeGraaf-Bryce Funeral Home, Inc., 4392 Route 150, West Sand Lake on Thursday, December 12, from 4-7 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home and at 10:30 a.m. in St. Henrys Church, Old Route 66, Averill Park where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend Thomas Holmes, Pastor, officiating. Interment will be in the New Rural Cemetery, Rensselaer. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of John T. McMeel Jr. to the Poestenkill Fire Company, Poestenkill, NY, 12140. To sign the guestbook, light a candle or for service directions, visit brycefh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 11, 2019