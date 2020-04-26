Ragule, John T. II ALBANY John T. Ragule II passed away peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Born in Albany, he was the son of Rosemary (Avellino) Ragule and the late John T. Ragule. He was a 1990 graduate of C.B.A. and then earned his B.S. degree in 2016 from SUNY. John was last employed with New York State as an I.T. specialist with the Higher Education Department. "Johno" was a devoted father, brother, son and friend to many. His life revolved around his family and attending all of his children's events. His friends would say he was the life of the party and he had the spirit of a lion but the heart of an angel. His good looks and charm recently blessed him into acting with a stint in the movie Mob Town. He is survived by his mother Rosemary; his children, Angelina, Dean and Jake; his brother, Daniel Joseph Ragule; the mother of his children, Patty; as well as his nieces and nephew, Teraysa (and her mother Kyla Glickman), Porter and Elizabeth; his aunt, Diane Avellino; cousins, Daniel, who was more like a brother, Michele, Carmela, Ava, Vincent, Tina, Robin and Edward; uncles, Michael and Daniel Avellino; good friend, Jeff Brino; and extended family and friends. John was predeceased by his grandparents, Vincent and Rose Mary Avellino and Theodore and Helen Ragule. Due to the current health restrictions regarding the coronavirus, funeral services will be held privately. Online condolences for the family may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 26, 2020