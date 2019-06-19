Rich, John T. NORTH GREENBUSH John Thomas Rich, 75, entered into eternal life on Monday, June 17, 2019, in his home following a courageous fight with Parkinson's Disease. John was born in Rensselaer, the son of the late Francis and Josephine (Lauer) Rich. He was raised in Rensselaer and attended St. John's Academy. John served in the U.S. Army in Okinawa, Japan during the Vietnam War. Upon his return, he worked for over 44 years at the Holbrook Lumber Company. He loved cars, playing pool at the Golden Cue and being an overall handy man. He was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Jim. He is survived by his loving and caring wife, Donna March Rich; his sons, Jamie E. (Tammy) Rich of Wynantskill and Mark D. (Nancy) Rich of Castleton; his grandchildren, Amanda and Kyle Rich; his brother, Frank (Gina) Rich of Rensselaer. Friends and family may gather on Sunday, June 23, from 5-7 p.m. followed by a service at 7 p.m. in the Bowen & Parker Bros. Funeral Home, 97 Old Loudon Road, Latham. To honor John's memory, please make a donation to at michaeljfox.org. Condolence book at bowenandparkerbros.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on June 19, 2019