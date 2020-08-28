1/1
Hogan, John "Jack" Thomas WOODBROOK, Del. John "Jack" Thomas Hogan, age 90, passed away at his home in Woodbrook on August 25, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. John was born in Troy, the son of the late Joseph and Miriam Hogan. He graduated from Siena College, where he excelled at basketball and was a member of the 1950 National Catholic Invitation Tournament championship team. He moved to Wilmington, Del. in 1960 and spent 27 years in management information systems (M.I.S.) at Atlas Chemical, ICI Chemicals, and Zeneca Pharmaceuticals. He was avid fan of college basketball and horse racing, and a longtime active golfing member of the Wilmington Country Club. He was predeceased by his wife Irene of 45 years; as well as his sister Ann Metzger; and his brother Joseph. He is survived by two daughters, Colleen Ann McKibbin (John) of Davidson, N.C. and Nancy Marie Clee (James) of Orefield, Pa.; three sons, John Patrick (Pamela) of Melbourne Beach, Fla., Kevin Matthew (Jeanette) of Sinking Spring, Pa. and Brian Joseph (Janice) of Swarthmore, Pa.; thirteen grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; as well as sisters, Miriam Ostwald of Saratoga Springs, Cathy Little of Raleigh, N.C.; and brothers, Frank of Glenmont and William of Glenmont. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions to Ministry of Caring, Emmanuel Dining Room at 121 N. Jackson St., Wilmington, DE, 19805. For online condolences, please visit www.chandlerfuneralhome.com


Published in Albany Times Union from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
