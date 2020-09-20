1/1
John "Jack" Tooher
1929 - 2020
Tooher, John "Jack" GUILDERLAND John "Jack" Tooher, 91, passed away on September 17, 2020, peacefully at home with his loving family by his side. He was born on February 5, 1929, to the late John E. Tooher Sr. and Natalie Tooher. He retired from the Social Security Administration after 40 years of service. Jack graduated from Blessed Sacrament School and CBA class of '47. He received his bachelor's degree from Siena College and his Bachelor of Science degree from Excelsior College. Jack was a member of the United States Naval Reserves, as well as a veteran of the Air Force in the Korean War. Upon Jack's discharge, he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. In the past, Jack was on the Nativity Saint Mary's (St. Joseph's) Church Board of Trustees, a eucharistic minister and an usher. He had much enjoyment boating on Lake George with his family, friends, and his dogs Skipper and Holly for many years. Survivors include his devoted wife of 61 years, Joan Alvenia Tooher (Callahan); his daughters, Julia M. Tooher of Cape Cod, Mass., Jacqueline L. Cole (Stephen) of Valatie, Joan P. Tooher-Holsapple (Kyle) of Valatie, Kelly Ann Schultz (Jonathan) of Furlong, Pa.; grandchildren, Sean and Brendan Pursel, Natalie and Amelia DeJarnette, Charles (Chip), Laura and Anna White, and Callahan, Caroline and Claire Schultz; and his devoted, forever childhood friend, Jack Magrum. He was predeceased by Shannon Marie White. Many thanks to Jack's dedicated caregivers who helped him on his journey. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Jack's family on Monday, September 21, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. Please only enter the funeral home from the rear parking lot doorway; masks and social distancing are required; and 40 visitors at a time will be allowed in the funeral home. Funeral services on Tuesday, September 22, in Christ the King Church, Westmere at 11 a.m. where his funeral Mass will be celebrated. The Rite of Committal will be held in the Mountainview Cemetery, Castleton, immediately following the Mass. Donations may be made to Guilderhaven, 6655 Route 158, Altamont, NY, 12009. "Thoughts and prayers are with the family, people mourn when a good man dies." To leave a message for the family please visit McveighFuneralHome.com








Published in Albany Times Union from Sep. 20 to Sep. 21, 2020.
