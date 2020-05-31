Tracey, John TROY John Anthony "Jack" Tracey, "Pop," passed away on May 28, 2020, at 84 years old. He was the husband of 61 years to Josephine "JoAnn" Daum Tracey; and the son of John A. and Sally Burns Tracey. Jack and JoAnn lived for over 55 years in the Albia section of Troy, where they raised their family of six children. Jack attended Troy Catholic Schools and Cortland State College. He was an Army veteran serving honorably during the Korean War (53-56) where he had great memories of his time in Germany. He was a longtime American Legionnaire, a Democrat Committeeman for 20 years, a lifetime Yankees fan, and a coach of many Spring Little League teams back in the day. For many years he enjoyed golfing and fishing with his kids, grandkids and friends, both here and in Florida with the north country gang. As a boy he enjoyed all sports and played basketball and football for CCHS in Troy. Jack was happiest with JoAnn and his kids. He loved his family dearly and was very proud of their accomplishments. He especially enjoyed many backyard parties and the annual camping trip at Moffits. Jack was employed in construction and worked for N.Y.S. Thruway Authority, Rensselaer County Highway Dept., and he retired from the City of Troy in 1993 as a maintenance supervisor after 32 years of civil service. After retiring, Jack and JoAnn spent many happy winters in the Englewood area of Florida, in the Village of Holiday Lake. When there, he was a founding member of the Boat Club and was a member of the Billiard and Golf Leagues and the Men's Club. For many years Jack dealt with many cancers, most notably melanoma. Therefore, he has asked folks to think of St. Jude kids when they give their yearly gifts. Jack is survived by his loving wife, JoAnn and their wonderful family: Michael (Marie) in Delmar, Matthew (Lori) in Eagle Mills, Mark (Aimee) in North Troy, Kris Testo (Tony) in Troy, Jude Murphy in East Schodack, Jay (Karen) in East Greenbush; 16 grandkids, six great-grandkids; his sister Joan (Dan) Fogarty in Malta; sister-in-law Charlene Cole in Gilboa; special niece Patty Cole Riley in Cleveland; special cousin Jean Leibach in Clifton Park; and his best golf buddy Steve (three-putt) Leibach. Also, several nieces, nephews and cousins. Special thank you for the professional care from doctor's Parrotta, Beer, Kalas, Gregory, Weissman, Seguel and Sunken; and a big hug to "Ritchie's ladies!" A memorial service will be held at a later date. For online condolences, please visit www.mcloughlinmason.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 31, 2020.