Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Trapnell. View Sign

Trapnell, John RIFTON, N.Y. John Trapnell, a husband, father, brother, and deacon at the Woodcrest Community in Rifton, passed away peacefully on Monday morning, March 4, 2019, surrounded by his family. John was born on September 16, 1943, in Paraguay. His parents Brian and Nancy Trapnell had left England as war refugees at the height of World War II and re-settled in Paraguay. In 1967, John moved to the United States, and married Joan Hinkey in 1977. They spent 34 years in Rifton; 18 years in Pennsylvania, Europe, and Australia; and four wonderful years in Albany. John is survived by Joan and their six children, Marvin, Irena, Terrance, Colleen, Cynthia, and Gary; and nine grandchildren. John's siblings are Peter, Mark, David, Caleb, Brian. John's parents and sister Sheila predeceased him. John will be remembered for his generosity and his warm-hearted and forthright manner. His home was always open, and, with his strong handshake and big laugh, he seemed to make friends wherever he went, from truckers to government officials to the homeless in Albany's Washington Park. He used his landscaping, metallurgy, and cooking skills to care for those around him, and passed on those skills - and his values - to the many young people he mentored. Be humble, he taught them, be quick to help and quick to apologize, follow your heart, and, above all, keep your faith in Jesus. All who knew John will miss him, and we thank God for his life. There will be a public wake at the Woodcrest Community in Rifton, on March 6, from 2 - 5 p.m. and a funeral service will be held at the Woodcrest Community in Rifton, on March 7, at 2:30 p.m. to which neighbors and friends of the Bruderhof are most welcome. For further information call 845-658-7700.



Trapnell, John RIFTON, N.Y. John Trapnell, a husband, father, brother, and deacon at the Woodcrest Community in Rifton, passed away peacefully on Monday morning, March 4, 2019, surrounded by his family. John was born on September 16, 1943, in Paraguay. His parents Brian and Nancy Trapnell had left England as war refugees at the height of World War II and re-settled in Paraguay. In 1967, John moved to the United States, and married Joan Hinkey in 1977. They spent 34 years in Rifton; 18 years in Pennsylvania, Europe, and Australia; and four wonderful years in Albany. John is survived by Joan and their six children, Marvin, Irena, Terrance, Colleen, Cynthia, and Gary; and nine grandchildren. John's siblings are Peter, Mark, David, Caleb, Brian. John's parents and sister Sheila predeceased him. John will be remembered for his generosity and his warm-hearted and forthright manner. His home was always open, and, with his strong handshake and big laugh, he seemed to make friends wherever he went, from truckers to government officials to the homeless in Albany's Washington Park. He used his landscaping, metallurgy, and cooking skills to care for those around him, and passed on those skills - and his values - to the many young people he mentored. Be humble, he taught them, be quick to help and quick to apologize, follow your heart, and, above all, keep your faith in Jesus. All who knew John will miss him, and we thank God for his life. There will be a public wake at the Woodcrest Community in Rifton, on March 6, from 2 - 5 p.m. and a funeral service will be held at the Woodcrest Community in Rifton, on March 7, at 2:30 p.m. to which neighbors and friends of the Bruderhof are most welcome. For further information call 845-658-7700. Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close