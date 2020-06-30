Dundon, John V. Jr. WYNANTSKILL John V. Dundon Jr., 77, died peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family, on Sunday, June 28, 2020. Born in Troy, son of the late John and Catherine McGrath Dundon, he had resided in North Greenbush most of his lifetime. John proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam era and was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Lansingburgh. He had been employed as a boilermaker by the Troy Boiler Works for 39 years, retiring in 2003. He was the beloved husband of Helen Jabour Dundon; devoted father of John (Peter) Dundon, William Dundon, Shawn Dundon, Ronald Dundon, Catherine (Jason) Wood and Nicole (James) Daniels; cherished grandfather of Logan, Taylor and Hailey Dundon and Alexis and Jayden Wood; and dear brother of Kathleen Gilbert, Mary Ellen Bucher, Bobbie Liuzzi and Mary Sedgwick. John is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the McNulty Funeral Home, 147 Hudson Ave., Green Island. Masks must be worn, social distancing must be observed, and a limited number of visitors will be allowed inside the funeral home at a time. Funeral services will be private. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Troy. Contributions, in memory of John, may be made to Community Hospice, 295 Valley View Blvd, Rensselaer, NY, 12144. Please visit mcnultyfuneralhomegreenisland.com for more information or to sign the guestbook.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 30, 2020.