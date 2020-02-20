|
Hardie, John V. LATHAM John V. Hardie, 64 of Latham, entered into eternal life on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Albany Medical Center. Born in Albany, on April 3, 1955, he was the son of the late William M. and Joan (Ward) Hardie II. John was a maintenance mechanic, employed by Albany Medical Center for many years. He was a longtime communicant of Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Latham where he served as usher. John was a member of the Latham Knights of Columbus #3394, The Chevy Club and The Single Squares Dance Club. He loved traveling, shopping and going to garage sales. He was an avid train and model car collector as well as an amateur photographer and former professional clown. John enjoyed summers at Piseco Lake, and thoroughly enjoyed the McHyden Theater. Survivors include his beloved longtime companion Anne P. Cannon; his sister-in-law Dianne Hardie; his nieces, Heather McGee, Kelly Hardie; and his nephew William M. Hardie III. John's Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, February 22, at 9 a.m. in Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 498 Watervliet Shaker Road, Latham with Reverend Geoffrey Burke, pastor officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday, February 21, from 4 - 7 p.m. at Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home, 149 Old Loudon Road, Latham. Interment will be with his parents in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in John's name may be made to Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 498 Watervliet Shaker Rd., Latham, NY, 12110. For directions, information, or to light a memory candle for the family please visit dufresneandcavanaugh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 20, 2020