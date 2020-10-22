1/
John V. Lincoln Jr.
Lincoln, John V. Jr. HANNACROIX John V. Lincoln Jr. passed away at home on Sunday, October 18, 2020, surrounded by his family and friends. Born in Amityville, N.Y., John spent the last 10 years in Hannacroix. A retired train engineer for CSX, he was well-known for his great humor and stories. A wonderful friend, father and a true character who lived life on his terms. John was the son of the late Hilda and John V. Lincoln Sr.; and brother of the late Alan Lincoln. Survivors include his children, Mae Lincoln-Kass (Ryan), Jamie Lincoln (Danielle), and Ryan Lincoln (Vicki); and his wife, Jan Lincoln. Friends may call at the Babcock Funeral Home, Ravena from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 24. A limited number of people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed. All other services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.




Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 22, 2020.
