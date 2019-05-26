VanBuskirk, John COHOES John "Jack" VanBuskirk, 89, died unexpectedly on May 23, 2019, at Samaritan Hospital, Troy with his family at his side. Born and raised in Green Island, he had lived in Cohoes for many years and was son of the late Morris and Georgine LaCasse VanBuskirk. John was employed for over 30 years at Honeywell (formerly Bendix Friction Materials) in Green Island retiring in 1985 as lab supervisor. He served in the U.S. Army from 1951-1953 in Germany during the Korean War and was in the U.S. Army Reserves until 1957. John was a member of Holy Trinity Parish (formerly St. Marie's) for over 55 years. He served on the Boy Scout Committee of Troop 670 at St. Marie's Parish. Survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Eleanor Tromblee VanBuskirk. Father of Michael (Laurie) VanBuskirk, David (Maura) VanBuskirk, Karen (Michael) Rottingen and Lisa (Shahram) Malek. Also surviving are his 10 grandchildren, Stephanie and Kristina VanBuskirk, Amy (Evan) Johnson, Erin and Carrie VanBuskirk, Kaitlyn and Emily Rottingen and Corey, Brittany and Brandon Malek. Brother of the late George, Donald and Edgar VanBuskirk. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 9 a.m. in the Holy Trinity Parish, Cohoes. Interment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery, Cohoes. Calling hours are Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. at the Marra Funeral Home. Published in Albany Times Union on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary