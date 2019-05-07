Carlic, John W. WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. John W. "Jack" Carlic, 89, died May 2, 2019, in West Melbourne, Fla., where he had resided for several years. He was born on February 13, 1930. "Leftie" was an all-star with the Castleton High School basketball team in the 1940s, playing beside future brother-in-law Stanley Hotaling and lifelong friends Cecil Champagne and Donnie Crandall. He proudly served in the 14th Armored Cavalry as a tank commander in the US Army Constabulary, which patrolled postwar Europe. He served from 1948 to 1952. For most of his life he lived in Castleton and South Schodack, N.Y. After retiring from Niagara Mohawk, he spent summers in Belgrade, Maine, and winters in Melbourne. He was an avid hiker and over time managed to hike the entire 2,190-mile Appalachian Trail. He enjoyed working outdoors. He was an avid reader, particularly of early American history. He loved nature. He was predeceased by his wife Dorothy C. Carlic, who died in 1999. Surviving are two sons, Stephen of Marcellus, N.Y., (wife Mary Cherba) and Brian of Weymouth, Mass. (fiancee Christina Pungerchar); four grandchildren, Taylor, Grace, Scott and Carolyn; and a longtime companion Elizabeth Look of Maine. Per his wishes, there will be no calling hours. Contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 68 Green Ave, Castleton-on-Hudson, NY., 12033. Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Melbourne, FL 321-724-2222. Condolences www.afcfcare.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 7, 2019