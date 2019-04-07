Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home
21 Midline Rd
Ballston Lake, NY 12019
(518) 399-5022
Resources
More Obituaries for John Cermak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John W. Cermak


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John W. Cermak Obituary
Cermak, John W. CLIFTON PARK John W. Cermak, age 65 of Parkwood Village Apartments, died suddenly on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Samaritan Hospital in Troy. He was born on September 26, 1953, in Niskayuna, and was the son of the late Frank and Mary (Crowley) Cermak. John was a graduate of Niskayuna High School and attended SUNY Canton. He is survived by his beloved son, Colton Cermak, of Ballston Spa; his brother, Frank (Kerry) Cermak of Rexford; and sisters, Anne (Georg) Mancuso of Niskayuna, and Kathleen (late Garet) Smith of Ballston Spa. He also leaves behind his four-legged best buddy, Sammy; and many dear friends. A private memorial gathering will be held at a later date. Visit Mr. Cermak's Book of Memories at TownleyWheelerFH.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home
Download Now