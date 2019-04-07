|
Cermak, John W. CLIFTON PARK John W. Cermak, age 65 of Parkwood Village Apartments, died suddenly on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Samaritan Hospital in Troy. He was born on September 26, 1953, in Niskayuna, and was the son of the late Frank and Mary (Crowley) Cermak. John was a graduate of Niskayuna High School and attended SUNY Canton. He is survived by his beloved son, Colton Cermak, of Ballston Spa; his brother, Frank (Kerry) Cermak of Rexford; and sisters, Anne (Georg) Mancuso of Niskayuna, and Kathleen (late Garet) Smith of Ballston Spa. He also leaves behind his four-legged best buddy, Sammy; and many dear friends. A private memorial gathering will be held at a later date. Visit Mr. Cermak's Book of Memories at TownleyWheelerFH.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 7, 2019