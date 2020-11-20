Curran, John W. "Billy" ALBANY John W. "Billy" Curran, 61, entered eternal life on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital. Born in the Barron Park area of Clonmel, County Tipperary, Ireland, he was the son of the late Timothy and Mary Wright Curran. Billy served as the executive deputy comptroller for the County of Albany. He also was manager and longtime bartender of Eammon's. He was a member of the North Albany Limericks, the Polish American Community Center, the William F. Wigand VFW Post, and the West Albany Fire Department. Billy enjoyed Irish music and in fact, all things Irish. He was the longtime narrator for Albany's St. Patrick's Day Parade, and for many years he was a judge for the Miss Limerick Contest and hosted the Proud to Be Irish Radio Show on Sunday afternoons. He was the husband of Beate Schaaf Curran; father of Kevin Curran, Aaron Curran (Eli) and Daryl Curran; grandfather of Chloe Curran; brother of Marie Maher and Helen Jenkins; nephew of Davey Curran and Eileen Curran; several nieces, nephews and cousins survive, along with many, many dear friends. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with John's family on Friday, November 20, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the McVeigh Funeral Home. Please only enter the funeral home from the rear parking lot doorway; masks and social distancing are required; and please be aware that only 40 visitors at a time will be allowed in the funeral home. Funeral services on Saturday, November 21, at 9 a.m. in the Blessed Sacrament Church, 607 Central Ave. (Father John Bradley Way), Albany where his funeral Mass will be celebrated. Please only enter the church from the Hunter Avenue parking lot; masks and social distancing are required; and please be aware that only 150 visitors will be allowed in the church. The Rite of Committal will be held in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands, immediately following the funeral Mass. Those wishing to remember Billy in a special way may send a contribution to The Community Hospice, Gift Processing Center, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com