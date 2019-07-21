DiLuzio, John W. Jr. CLIFTON PARK John W. DiLuzio, Jr. , 83 of Siena Drive, died on Friday, July 19, 2019, at Hospice Inn at St. Peter's, Albany, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on August 22, 1935, in Erie, Pa. and was the son of the late John W. and Frances DeMarco DiLuzio, Sr. He was a graduate of Academy High School and Gannon University, both in Erie, and received his master's degree in Chemistry from Penn State. He was the beloved husband of Christina J. Lange DiLuzio, whom he married on November 6, 1988. John began his career working for the Hammermill Paper Co. in Erie doing research and development. Following that, he was the president of Manning Paper Co. in Green Island, N.Y. and finished his career at American International Paper Co. as a consultant. John was an avid fisherman, he loved to travel, especially to Italy. He wintered in Hollywood, Fla. and enjoyed time boating, cooking and fine dining. He was also an accomplished jazz pianist. John was a communicant of St. Edward the Confessor Church in Clifton Park. In addition to his beloved wife Christina, he is the devoted father of John W. DiLuzio, III, Victoria M. DiLuzio, Kimberly A. DiLuzio, Kevin J. DiLuzio, Keith M. DiLuzio and Eric M. Diluzio; stepfather of Richard C. Morlock, Christina J. Ruotolo and Joseph S. Morlock. John is also survived by 13 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Funeral will be held on Monday July 22, at 11 a.m. at St. Edward the Confessor Church, 569 Clifton Park Center Road, Clifton Park where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. There will be no public calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made to Tribute Program, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142. Arrangements have been entrusted by the family to the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9 Clifton Park, NY 12065. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union on July 21, 2019