Fratianni, John W. RENSSELAER John "Jack" W. Fratianni passed away suddenly on September 23, 2020, surrounded by his beloved Colleen and his children. He is survived by his children, Cathleen (Charles), Peter, Jay, and Evan and their mother, Colleen. He was the much loved Papa to Emma and Lily, his cherished granddaughters. Jack is also survived by his brother, Vincent; and his sister Sandy (Owens); as well as his adored niece, Nicole (Burke), and other nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his mother, Vesta (Foley) and his father Vincent Sr. Jack proudly served his country on the USS Albany (CG-10) from 1977-1981. Due to the pandemic, there will be no services at this time. In lieu of flowers or other gifts, donations may be made to STRIDE, 4482 NY-150, West Sand Lake, NY, 12196 who provide adaptive sports for individuals with disabilities and Wounded Warriors
.