1/1
John W. Fratianni
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fratianni, John W. RENSSELAER John "Jack" W. Fratianni passed away suddenly on September 23, 2020, surrounded by his beloved Colleen and his children. He is survived by his children, Cathleen (Charles), Peter, Jay, and Evan and their mother, Colleen. He was the much loved Papa to Emma and Lily, his cherished granddaughters. Jack is also survived by his brother, Vincent; and his sister Sandy (Owens); as well as his adored niece, Nicole (Burke), and other nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his mother, Vesta (Foley) and his father Vincent Sr. Jack proudly served his country on the USS Albany (CG-10) from 1977-1981. Due to the pandemic, there will be no services at this time. In lieu of flowers or other gifts, donations may be made to STRIDE, 4482 NY-150, West Sand Lake, NY, 12196 who provide adaptive sports for individuals with disabilities and Wounded Warriors.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ray Funeral Service, Inc.
59 Seaman Ave
Castleton on Hudson, NY 12033
(518) 732-7663
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved