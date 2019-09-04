Ginett, John "Jack" W. SELKIRK John "Jack" W. Ginett, age 72, passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019. Jack was born in Albany and had been a resident of Selkirk for most of his life. Jack was an avid bowler and was a member and current vice president of the East Greenbush Faculity Bowling League. He retired from Park Hill Lane Associates in Menands. Son of the late Erwin and Gladys Ginett; brother of Brian J. and the late Wayne (Barbara) Ginett; loving partner of Evelyn Buhek; uncle of Robert Ginett, Sheri Ginett, Sue Rock, Michele Peters-Harrington, Melinda Peters, Melissa Petalas, Maureen McDonald, Marilyn Hotaling and Marlena Horton; great-uncle of Nick Ginett; and great-great-uncle of Reagan Ginett. The funeral will be in the W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer on Friday at 12 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Friday prior to the service from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Interment immediately following the service in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. Contributions in Jack's memory may be made to Northeast Regional Food Bank, 965 Albany Shaker Rd, Latham, NY, 12110. Condolence page at www.wjlyonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019