John W. "Jack" Hauck
Hauck, John "Jack" W. COLONIE John "Jack" W. Hauck, 87, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at his home with his loving daughters by his side. Jack was born in Cliffside Park, N.J. and was the son of the late John W. Hauck Sr. and Mary Agnes McKenna. He was an ordained Carmelite priest who received a leave of absence and disposition from the Vatican to marry. He was employed by SPARC, St. Peter's, Samaritan, Leonard Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital in the addiction recovery field. Jack was a member and communicant of Christ Our Light Catholic Church. His family was his life. He enjoyed spending time with his daughters and grandchildren. He loved to write, do yard work, read, participate in church activities, and spend time with those in need. In addition to his parents and siblings, Irene, Mary and James, he was predeceased by the love of his life, his wife, Janice. Jack is survived by his daughters, Kelly Hauck, Devon (Jim Hogan) Hauck, and Kathryn (Ciro) Stefano. He was the proud grandfather of Anna, Frances and Louis Stefano, as well as Liam Hogan. He is also survived by his siblings: William, Charlie, Thomas, and David, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie on Sunday, September 20, from 12 to 4 p.m. Gathering size within our chapels will be based on the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, September 21, at 10 a.m. in Christ Our Light Catholic Church, 1 Maria Dr., Albany. Please only enter the church from the front entrance. Masks and social distancing are required. Church ambassadors will be available to help with seating and questions; and please attempt to arrive 15 minutes prior to the scheduled Mass time. Interment will follow the Mass in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Food Pantry at Christ Our Light Parish in Jack's memory.




Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Calling hours
12:00 - 04:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
SEP
21
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Christ Our Light Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
