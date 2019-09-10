Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John W. Lasch Sr.. View Sign Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 (518)-456-4442 Calling hours 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lasch, John W. Sr. ALBANY John W. Lasch Sr., 62, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 6, 2019. He was born and raised in Albany, the son of the late Ruth B. (Murdick) and Frank J. Lasch Sr. He attended Guilderland High School. John spent his working career of 37 years with the City of Albany, Department of Parks and Recreation. His dedication to his job and the community he served was evident by the lives he impacted, whether as a boss, a friend, or just being a compassionate caring person and mentor. All children held a special place in his world which was evident during his tenure as President of the Pine Bush Little League. After retiring, he had been the sole employee of "Papa's Daycare," dedicating himself to his two beautiful granddaughters and family. He treasured the time spent with his family. He loved golf, traveling, working on any household project he could get his hands on, and was famous for coming up with quirky catchphrases. He was truly a kind and generous man that would give a hand to anyone in need. He is survived by his childhood sweetheart and loving wife of 41 years, Joann (Schneider); his sons, John W. (Christine) Lasch Jr. and Ryan M. (Annalee) Lasch. He was a proud grandfather of his "bosses" Avery Victoria Lasch and Hazel Ruthann Lasch. He is survived by his sister, Kathy (Ted) Zabinski; his brothers, Frank J. (Linda) Lasch Jr., William (Marylynn) Lasch, Michael (Sue) Lasch, Brian Lasch and his partner, Patricia as well as several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, September 12, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at New Comer Funeral Home, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. Followed by a short service at the funeral home and a burial in Calvary Cemetery in Glenmont. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Capital Region and sent to: 139 South Lake Avenue, Albany, NY 12208 or online at







Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 10, 2019

