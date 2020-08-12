Riles, John W. ALBANY John W. Riles, 90, entered into eternal life on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, a day shy of his 91st birthday. Born in Moultrie, Ga., he was the son of the late Ary and Elzerrea Tillman Riles and was educated in both the Moultrie, Ga. and Albany, N.Y. public schools. Mr. Riles retired from the City of Albany Dept. of Public Works. John had been a member of the First Church in Albany and CSEA. He was the uncle of Diann Mike; cousin of Debra Davis, Joseph Johnson, Ruth Graham, Marlya Hardy, Nova Rossey, Mary Willis and the late Eula Bryant; cousin-in-law of Madelon Ryals Hardy, also survived by a host of relatives and friends.John was predeceased by his two sisters, Lucy Coleman and Eva M. Clark. Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation on Saturday, August 15, from 9 to 10 a.m. as well as to his funeral service that morning which will be celebrated at 10 a.m., both in the John J. Sanvidge Funeral Home, Inc., 565 Fourth Ave. (corner of 115th Street and Fourth Avenue in Lansingburgh), Troy, followed by interment in Memory Gardens in Colonie. Per current guidelines, anyone attending must wear a facial covering (mask) and adhere to any quarantine requirements and the six foot social distancing rules inside and outside of the funeral home where there are capacity limitations. John desired that any memorial contributions be made to the Salvation Army, in his memory. Please offer your online condolences at sanvidgefuneralhome.com