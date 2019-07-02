Ryan, John "Jack" W. ALBANY John "Jack" W. Ryan, born on February 21, 1937, to William A. Ryan and Anna Evelyn (Werking) Ryan in Albany, passed away peacefully on June 27, 2019, in the presence of his loving family at the Teresian House, Colonie. Jack was the oldest of four children. He was predeceased by his brother James, and is survived by his brother Paul Ryan, and sister Jean Ryan. Jack had five children, he was predeceased by his son Mark Ryan, and is survived by James Ryan, Regina Ryan-Gaule, Teresa Ryan-Rowe, and Matthew Ryan; five grandchildren, Ian Gaule, Chelsea Ryan, Timothy Gaule, Michael Gaule, and McKenzie Ryan; daughters-in-law, Lori (Peszko) Ryan and Collen (Flynn) Ryan; son-in-law Christopher Gaule; and long-time companion Marguerite Hogan. Jack worked for Meyerbank Electric Company for several years as an electrician before working at N.Y.S. O.G.S. as an electrical estimator. Jack served in the Navy Reserves for over 40 years and obtained the rank of senior master chief. Jack donated his remains to The Anatomical Gift Program at Albany Medical College. Services will be held in September. More details will be available as that time approaches; an additional service announcement will be made and may also be found at HansFuneralHome.com/ john-jack-w-ryan , where a message of condolence for the family may also be left.
Published in Albany Times Union on July 2, 2019