Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John W. "Jack" Ryan. View Sign Service Information Hans Funeral Home 1088 Western Ave Albany , NY 12203 (518)-489-2161 Send Flowers Obituary

Ryan, John "Jack" W. ALBANY John "Jack" W. Ryan, born on February 21, 1937, to William A. Ryan and Anna Evelyn (Werking) Ryan in Albany, passed away peacefully on June 27, 2019, in the presence of his loving family at the Teresian House, Colonie. Jack was the oldest of four children. He was predeceased by his brother James, and is survived by his brother Paul Ryan, and sister Jean Ryan. Jack had five children, he was predeceased by his son Mark Ryan, and is survived by James Ryan, Regina Ryan-Gaule, Teresa Ryan-Rowe, and Matthew Ryan; five grandchildren, Ian Gaule, Chelsea Ryan, Timothy Gaule, Michael Gaule, and McKenzie Ryan; daughters-in-law, Lori (Peszko) Ryan and Collen (Flynn) Ryan; son-in-law Christopher Gaule; and long-time companion Marguerite Hogan. Jack worked for Meyerbank Electric Company for several years as an electrician before working at N.Y.S. O.G.S. as an electrical estimator. Jack served in the Navy Reserves for over 40 years and obtained the rank of senior master chief. Jack donated his remains to The Anatomical Gift Program at Albany Medical College. Services will be held in September. More details will be available as that time approaches; an additional service announcement will be made and may also be found at











Ryan, John "Jack" W. ALBANY John "Jack" W. Ryan, born on February 21, 1937, to William A. Ryan and Anna Evelyn (Werking) Ryan in Albany, passed away peacefully on June 27, 2019, in the presence of his loving family at the Teresian House, Colonie. Jack was the oldest of four children. He was predeceased by his brother James, and is survived by his brother Paul Ryan, and sister Jean Ryan. Jack had five children, he was predeceased by his son Mark Ryan, and is survived by James Ryan, Regina Ryan-Gaule, Teresa Ryan-Rowe, and Matthew Ryan; five grandchildren, Ian Gaule, Chelsea Ryan, Timothy Gaule, Michael Gaule, and McKenzie Ryan; daughters-in-law, Lori (Peszko) Ryan and Collen (Flynn) Ryan; son-in-law Christopher Gaule; and long-time companion Marguerite Hogan. Jack worked for Meyerbank Electric Company for several years as an electrician before working at N.Y.S. O.G.S. as an electrical estimator. Jack served in the Navy Reserves for over 40 years and obtained the rank of senior master chief. Jack donated his remains to The Anatomical Gift Program at Albany Medical College. Services will be held in September. More details will be available as that time approaches; an additional service announcement will be made and may also be found at HansFuneralHome.com/ john-jack-w-ryan , where a message of condolence for the family may also be left. Published in Albany Times Union on July 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close