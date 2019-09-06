John W. "Jack" Ryan

Service Information
Hans Funeral Home
1088 Western Ave
Albany, NY
12203
(518)-489-2161
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Parish of Mater Christi
Hurst Avenue and Hopewell Street
Albany, NY
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Parish of Mater Christi
Hurst Avenue and Hopewell Street
Albany, NY
View Map
Obituary
Ryan, John "Jack" W. ALBANY John "Jack" W. Ryan passed away peacefully on June 27, 2019, in the presence of his loving family at the Teresian House, Colonie. A memorial Mass will be celebrated in the Parish of Mater Christi, Hurst Avenue and Hopewell Street, Albany on Saturday, September 14, at 12 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited, and may call at the church prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hans Funeral Home, Albany. To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit www.HansFuneralHome.com/ john-jack-w-ryan.

Published in Albany Times Union from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019
