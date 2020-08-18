1/1
John W. "Jay" Ward
Ward, John "Jay" W. BRUNSWICK John "Jay" W. Ward, 71 of Colehamer Avenue, died suddenly on Thursday, August 13, 2020, in Bridgeport, Conn. Born in Providence, R.I., he was son of the late John G. Ward and Kathleen Wright Ward; and husband for 49 years of Christine Werner Ward. He resided in Brunswick since 1979 and was a graduate of R.P.I. and earned his bachelor's degrees in science and architecture. Jay was a principal in Lepera and Ward, PC in Troy for 30 years. He was very proud of Troy and the firm carried out many renovations and adaptive reuse projects in the city and designed numerous health care facilities throughout the New York, Vermont, Massachusetts region. After his retirement in 2003, he survived stage four cancer and a stroke and, with great effort, taught himself to speak and read again. Jay loved the ocean and sailing and, to the very end, continued to spend all the time he could on his beloved sailboat on Long Island Sound. Survivors in addition to his wife, include his son, Brendan C. (Mary Ann) Ward of New York City and his granddaughter, Sienna; his brother Peter (Kathleen) Ward; three nephews and two cousins. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of John W. Ward to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY 12204. To sign the guestbook or light a candle, visit www.brycefh.com.




Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Bryce Funeral Home Inc.
276 Pawling Avenue
Troy, NY 12180
(518) 272-7281
