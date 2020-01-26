Whited, John W. COHOES John W. Whited, 80, passed away peacefully at home on January 20, 2020. Born in Watervliet, he was the son of George and Rose Whited. He is survived by many loving relatives and friends. A visitation will be held at Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home in Watervliet on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m., with a service to conclude the evening at 7 p.m. Please consider donations in Jack's name, in lieu of flowers, to the Cohoes Senior Center at 10 Cayuga Plaza, Cohoes, New York 12047. Condolence book and full obituary at parkerbrosmemorial.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 26, 2020