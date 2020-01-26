John W. Whited

Guest Book
  • "Offering our deepest sympathies during this time."
    - The Staff of Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home
Service Information
Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
2013 Broadway
Watervliet, NY
12189-2225
(518)-273-3223
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
2013 Broadway
Watervliet, NY 12189-2225
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
7:00 PM
Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
2013 Broadway
Watervliet, NY 12189-2225
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Whited, John W. COHOES John W. Whited, 80, passed away peacefully at home on January 20, 2020. Born in Watervliet, he was the son of George and Rose Whited. He is survived by many loving relatives and friends. A visitation will be held at Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home in Watervliet on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m., with a service to conclude the evening at 7 p.m. Please consider donations in Jack's name, in lieu of flowers, to the Cohoes Senior Center at 10 Cayuga Plaza, Cohoes, New York 12047. Condolence book and full obituary at parkerbrosmemorial.com.

logo
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 26, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.