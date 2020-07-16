Lane, John Walter CLIFTON PARK John Walter Lane died peacefully with his loving family by his side on July 13, 2020, at 82 years old after nobly battling cancer. He was born in Boston and lived in Forest Hills, West Roxbury and Waltham, Mass. and also Delmar. He lived in Clifton Park for the past several years. John graduated from Suffolk University with a degree in business administration and served in the National Guard. He worked for Anderson-Little for many years as the district manager for upstate New York and in later years he worked in commercial real estate. John passionately enjoyed being outdoors whether he was running, hiking, skiing, gardening, biking, kayaking or simply going on walks with his grandchildren. He was a member of the OC Ski Club for 29 years and a member of the American Legion Mohawk Post. He came from a large Irish family and is survived by his three children, Kimberly Lane (Tate Forgey) of Needham, Mass., Jennifer Rourke (Dennis Rourke) of Towson, Md., and Christopher John Lane (Molly Lane) of Boulder, Colo. He is also survived by five adoring grandchildren, Emma Margaret Rourke, Molly Elizabeth Rourke, Francesca Louise Lane, Findley John Robert Lane and Foster James Lane. He is also survived by his significant other of many years, Mary Park Flanders of Clifton Park. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation at: give.themmrf. org/give/275665/#!/donation /checkout. Please visit www.cremationcapitaldistrict.com