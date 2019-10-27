Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Weir. View Sign Service Information McVeigh Funeral Home 208 North Allen Street Albany , NY 12206 (518)-489-0188 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM McVeigh Funeral Home 208 North Allen Street Albany , NY 12206 View Map Funeral service 8:15 AM McVeigh Funeral Home 208 North Allen Street Albany , NY 12206 View Map Funeral Mass 9:00 AM Blessed Sacrament Church Albany , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Weir, John ALBANY John "Bruddy" Weir, 82, entered eternal life Friday, October 25, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Born to the late John and Bridget Griffin Weir in Tralee, County Kerry, Ireland, John came to Albany in 1964, followed the next year by his wife, Marie (nee Fitzgerald) and their three young children. Before retiring in 2002, he was employed by Tobin Packing Company and Freihofer Bakery. A proud son of the Erin Isle, John was an active member of The Ancient Order of Hibernians for fifty-five years; and in 2008, was a grand marshall for Albany's annual St. Patrick's Day Parade. On weekends, John could be found on the links with his two sons and Ed Kowalczyk who have yet to match Bruddy's two holes-in-one. John enjoyed traveling to Bermuda, Ireland, Myrtle Beach, and Cape Cod and always frequented the golf courses at these spots. He also enjoyed celebrating holidays and milestones with his wife and family. In addition to his wife, Marie "Mag," John is survived by his son, Gerard (Beth) Weir, son, Maurice (Terry), and daughter, Georgina (Tim) Bauer; grandchildren, Lindsay, Elise, Michael, and Colin; sister, Breda Doyle; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. The family offers heartfelt thanks to Teresa Keane, who has always been there for John and Marie and to attentive and empathetic caregivers, Lynne, Jordyn, Nicole, Pam, Roni and Maria. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with John's family on Tuesday, October 29, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 30, at 8:15 a.m. at the McVeigh Funeral Home, thence to the Blessed Sacrament Church, Albany at 9 a.m. where a funeral Mass will be celebrated. The Rite of Committal will be held in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery immediately following the funeral Mass. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to remember John in a special way may contribute to The American Parkinson Disease Association at apdaparkinson.org . To leave a special message for the family, light virtual candle, obtain directions or view other helpful services please visit mcveighfuneralhome.com . Teigh le Dia, turas siochanta. Go with God, peaceful journey, John. Published in Albany Times Union from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

