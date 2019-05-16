Guest Book View Sign Service Information Applebee Funeral Home 403 Kenwood Ave. Delmar , NY 12054 (518)-439-2715 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Applebee Funeral Home 403 Kenwood Ave. Delmar , NY 12054 View Map Celebration of Life 5:00 PM Delmar Presbyterian Church 585 Delaware Ave Delmar , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Thurlow, John Wesley III NORTON, Mass. John Wesley Thurlow III, age 63 of Norton, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully at his home on Saturday, May 11, 2019, following a courageous battle with esophageal cancer. Son of the late John Wesley Thurlow Jr. and Marjorie Southwick Thurlow, he was a beloved son, husband, brother, and uncle. John was born on September 7, 1955, in Albany. He graduated from Bethlehem Central High School and was active in Boy Scouts, Little League Baseball, and choir. John attended Franklin and Marshall College (Lancaster, Pa.) and earned a bachelor's degree from The University at Albany in anthropology with a minor in computer science. He had a long career in management information sciences, working for various manufacturing firms in New England. John was a consummate sports fan, loved his Boston teams, and enjoyed fantasy baseball for 20 years with a group of like-minded friends. He cherished spending time at the family cabin on Spring Lake. John loved the outdoors, was an environmentalist, and rescued and cared for many animals. Known for his heart of gold, kindness, and patience, John treated everyone equally. John was extremely bright, always willing to share his profound knowledge of many areas, and he had a great sense of humor. He is survived by his beloved wife of 37 years, Madeline Scully Thurlow; his mother, Marjorie Southwick Thurlow of Watertown, Mass.; his two sisters, Christine Thurlow Brenner of Watertown, and Carol Thurlow Snyder (William) of Lake George; his sister-in-law, Mary Chris Schultz (Chris) of Schenectady; and his two brothers-in-law, Martin Scully (Lynne Rockwood) of Stonington, Maine and Charles Scully (Beth) of Scottsdale, Ariz. He loved spending time with his nine nieces and nephews. Visitation calling hours are on Friday, May 17, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Applebee Funeral Home, 403 Kenwood Ave., Delmar. A celebration of John's life will take place at 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, in the Delmar Presbyterian Church, 585 Delaware Ave., Delmar with the Reverend Karen Pollan officiating. There will be a private interment in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery New Salem, N.Y. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA, 02284 or via







