Cannon, John William LIZELLA, Ga. John "Jack" Cannon, 69, passed away peacefully at his Georgia home on June 14, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. John was a loving husband, proud father, great friend, and an amazing "Pop Pop". John was born on March 7, 1951 in Kingston, N.Y. He graduated from Colonie High School in 1970 and completed an Associate's Degree in Police Science at Hudson Valley Community College in 1973. John furthered his education and obtained a Bachelor's Degree in Sociology at The College of Saint Rose. He served 25 years at the Watervliet Police Department as a Sergeant followed by a career at Liberty Mutual as an Insurance Fraud Investigator. John enjoyed traveling with his wife of 48 years, Sandra, bike trips with friends, summers in the Adirondacks and Saratoga Race Track, and time spent with his grandchildren in Georgia. John is survived by the love of his life Sandra (Kingston) Cannon; and their two children, John Cannon and his wife Julie and their son Andrew, and Deana Grogan and her husband Stephen and their children Stephen, Teagan and Ethan. A visitation will be held at the Dufrense and Cavanaugh Funeral Home, 149 Old Loudon Road, Latham N.Y. on Thursday, June 18, 2020, from 4-7 p.m. A service for close friends and family will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Memory Gardens. Memorial donations by phone (718) 987-1931 or check may be sent to the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306 in memory of John. For directions, information, or to light a memory candle for the family please visit dufresneandcavanaugh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.