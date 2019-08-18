|
McElwee, John William LATHAM John W. McElwee, 87, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019, at St. Peter's Nursing and Rehab Center. He was a loving father, husband and grandfather who will be greatly missed. He lived a long and healthy life until the ravages of Alzheimer's stole his mind and his body. John was born in Albany on July 2, 1932, to John J. and Margaret H. (nee Christman) McElwee. After graduating from Philip Schuyler H.S. in 1952, he enlisted in the United States Navy and was a machinist first class. After the Navy, John made his career as a machinist /supervisor at the Watervliet Arsenal for 35 years, retiring in 1993. On February 16, 1957, John married Arline Silenzi and together raised two daughters, Debbie and Darlene. John had many interests in his life and pursued them all with vigor in his day. Depending on the season, you would find him hunting, fishing, bowling, golfing, or shooting darts. John was a man of few words with a quick wit, even temper, and a stubborn streak a mile wide. He was a loyal soul with a heightened sense of right and wrong. There wasn't anything he couldn't fix, put together or solve. For a man that never raised his voice, he somehow always got his point across. He never met a dog he didn't like, and the feeling was mutual. Any picture of John typically shows a man in his recliner with a dog or two by his side. He leaves to celebrate his life, his devoted wife of 62 years, Arline; daughter, Deborah A. Carosella and her children, Gina, William (Erin), and Lucas; daughter, Darlene M. Pesnel (Bill Buckley) and her children, Benjamin and Joshua. John's family would like to thank the 3rd floor staff at St. Peter's Nursing and Rehab for their kindness, excellent care and consideration shown to John in his year there. We imagine John's paradise is sitting on his porch, at a cabin in the woods, on a lake, boat docked at the pier, with every dog he ever loved and lost sharing the view. John's Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 20 at 10 a.m. in Christ Our Light Church, 1 Maria Drive, Loudonville, NY 12211 Relatives and friends are invited and may call Monday, August 19 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Dufresne and Cavanaugh Funeral Home, 149 Old Loudon Road, Latham, In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY 12204 or to the , 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Washington Ave. Ext., Albany, NY 12205 For directions, information or to light a memory candle for the family please visit dufresneandcavanaugh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 18, 2019